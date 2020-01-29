Zac Efron Has a New Girlfriend Days After Vanessa Hudgens Broke Up With Austin Butler

When Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler broke up earlier this month, fans hoped for a Zanessa reunion. They’ll have to wait a little longer, however, as Zac Efron’s girlfriend in 2020 is Halston Sage and not his ex. Us Weekly reported on Wednesday, January 29, that Efron, 32, is dating the actress after his breakup from professional swimmer Sarah Bro.

“The relationship just wasn’t working out,” a source told Us Weekly of Efron’s split from Bro. “She came back to L.A., and it never got going again.”

The magazine reported that Efron has since moved on with Sage, an actress who’s starred in 2015’s Paper Towns and 2013’s The Bling Ring. She met the High School Musical alum on the set of his 2014 movie, Neighbors. “[They] are in a serious relationship and in love,” the insider continued. “They spent the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara.

This isn’t the first time there have been romance rumors between Efron and Sage. The two were linked romantically for a hot second in April 2014, after the Neighbors premiere, but they split only a few months later. Efron has had a long history of celebrity exes. After they met on the set of High School Musical in 2006, he and Hudgens dated until 2010. After that, the Extremely Wicked actor was linked to stars like Michelle Rodriguez, Sami Miro, Alexandra Daddario and Rebecca Ferguson.

As for Hudgens, she split from Butler in mid-January after nine years of dating. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. Since the news, there have been reports that Hudgens has since moved on with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma, whom she’s been seen with on several datings.

Glad to know that Vanessa and Zac are moving on from their recent breakups. Who knows if there will ever be a Zanessa reunion, but we’re happy to see these exes find love again.