Zac Efron’s foray into the non-musical sector of high school movies was a huge success. According to the New York Times, “17 Again” was the number one movie this weekend, raking in $24 million. I guess this proves Zac’s leading man status and star power, as he is able to command top box office numbers in a starring role. Yes, I saw “17 Again” Friday night, and yes, there is a full recap to come later this afternoon.