Watch Out For Zac on Tayshia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season—There’s a Huge Twist Ahead

Bachelor Nation members who know The Bachelorette 2020 spoilers about Zac Clark are aware that there’s a massive twist ahead. Zac is one of 30-plus contestants on The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

Zac didn’t make much of an impression when Clare was the Bachelorette, which may have been the reason she chose Dale Moss as her winner so soon after the first episode. Tayshia, on the other hand, is a whole different story. So…who is Zac Clark on The Bachelorette and what will happen between him and Tayshia? Read on to find out. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Who is Zac Clark?

Zac is a 36-year-old addiction specialist from Haddonfield, New Jersey, according to his Bachelorette bio. In the bio, Zac also reveals that he was a partier but is now sober, which is what motivated him to start a recovery program for people after rehab. As for what he looks for in a woman, Zac reveals that “confidence” and “toughness” are “sexy” to him. He also hates fruits but loves deserts, and loves all things Philadelphia.

What is Zac Clark’s job?

As we explained earlier, Zac works as an addiction specialist in Haddonfield, New Jersey. In his Bachelorette bio, he explains that his sobriety journey is what inspired him to launch his own recovery program to help people reintegrate into the world after rehab. He calls his job his “life’s purpose.”

What happens to Zac Clark on The Bachelorette?

Read on for spoilers about Zac’s Time on The Bachelorette 2020.

Zac is Tayshia’s winner

OK. The main spoiler that Bachelor Nation members need to know is that Zac is Tayshia’s winner. Reality Steve revealed in October that Tayshia chooses Zac between him and Ben Smith in her final two. According to Reality Steve, Zac did not propose and he and Tayshia are not engaged. There is some drama before the finale, though. Along with Zac and Ben, the final four consists of Brendan Morais and Ivan Hall. Reality Steve revealed that Brendan quit the show before the finale and was the only finalist that didn’t have his family go to Hometown Dates at the show’s set in La Quinta, California. According to Reality Steve, Brendan quits the show because he realizes he isn’t ready for another serious relationship after finalizing his divorce from his ex-wife a year ago. As viewers know, Brendan and Tayshia bonded early in the season over their similar divorce experiences. This all brings us to the next spoiler about Zac.

Zac & Tayshia may not still be together

According to Reality Steve, he’s heard from sources close to Tayshia and Zac that they’re not still together or people close to them are sure they’re not going to last. Reality Steve also doubts Tayshia and Zac will last after The Bachelorette, as his sources tell him that Brendan was Tayshia’s first choice, but after Brendan left the show, Tayshia settled with Zac. What could this mean? Well, as we’ve seen on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, Tayshia has no issues with changing her mind. The finale saw Tayshia break up with John Paul Jones, but in the After the Final Rose of BIP season 6, Tayshia sat down with JPJ and asked him back. The two went on to date for a couple months before splitting. Given that Reality Steve was told that Brendan was Tayshia’s first choice, there’s a chance that she could break up with Zac and go after Brendan after the show’s finale. That said, this is all just a theory until the finale of The Bachelorette airs.

The Bachelorette season 16 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

