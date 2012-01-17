Yves Saint Laurent Exhibit Coming This Spring in Denver

We have another reason to look forward to spring! The Denver Art Museum will pay tribute to legendary fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent. The exhibit,Yves Saint Laurent: The Retrospective, will cover over 40 years of Saint Laurent’s amazing career with a complete look at everything from his style to his historical influences.

Starting from his first collection at Dior in 1958 all the way up to his final runway collection in 2002, the exhibit will have over 200 couture pieces on display as well as photos, drawings and films. We’re also thrilled that the exhibit will examine YSL’s relationships with his glamorous patrons including Princess Grace of Monaco, NanKempner, CatherineDeneuve and DianaVreeland.

The exhibit runs from March 25 through July 8.If you’re out in Denver, this is your chance to get up close and personal with a fashion legend — we know we wish we could go!