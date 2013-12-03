Yum Alert: Zac Posen’s Holiday Spiced Cookie Recipe

Fashion and desserts aren’t exactly synonymous, that is, unless your are acclaimed designer, Zac Posen. When he isn’t whipping up gorgeous gowns for the likes of Michelle Obama and Coco Rocha, he can often be found cooking (and then showing off his serious skill on Instagram). We can’t wait to whip up his holidays cookies ourselves!

Zac Posen’s Spiced Holiday Cookies

Ingredients

2 cups of plain flour

1/4 cup of almond flour

2 teaspoons of ground ginger

1 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup salted butter

1 cup caster sugar

1 large egg

1/4 teaspoon water

1/4 cup molasses

1/4 cup of sesame seeds

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Sift all the dry ingredients together. In a larger bowl, mix the sugar and the butter until fluffy. Add the water and molasses. Then add the dry ingredients to form a dough.

Take about a tablespoon-and-a-half of the dough and roll into balls. Slightly flatten with the palm of your hand and place on a tray. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes and allow 5 minutes to cool.

