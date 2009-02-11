YSL’s Manifesto

The most exciting fashion week marketing initiatives seem to be coming from the people at Yves Saint Laurent. First, they announced that they’d be bringing back their coveted canvas totes. This time around, though, the tote will be filled with the fourth installment of the Yves Saint Laurent Manifesto and a heart-shaped USB drive. The drive will be filled with images of Claudia Schiffer who appears in the current YSL campaign as well as a behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot in the Hollywood Hills with Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin.

To see a preview of the video, go here.

If that weren’t enough, YSL will be opening a pop-up store on Great Jones Street featuring the new unisex line designed by Stefano Pilati. The store, open from February 12th to 21st stocks only the Edition Unisex, which was inspired by the Spring/Summer 09 Men’s Collection, but made for women. YSL has always been known for mixing gender roles within and if this season is any indication, can expect to become known for genius marketing move too.