YSL Will Debut Manifesto With Christy Turlington

The YSL Manifesto is without a doubt one of our favorite perks during fashion week. The tote series, which is now entering its fifth edition, is designed every season by YSL Creative Director Stefano Pilati. Watch out for the printed Manifesto and tote bag to drop on September 12 in Paris, New York, Milan, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul.

This year’s tote features Christy Turlington in the YSL leather overalls in front of the YSL logo.

Watch the trailer for the Manifesto above, which is basically a montage of images Turlington’s limbs.

