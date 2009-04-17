StyleCaster
YSL to Raise Environmental Awareness Via Film and Camouflage Tees

Rachel
by

Yves Saint Laurent is on a mission to raise environmental awareness among the fashion set. In addition to the new film that comes out in June called “Home”, the PPR owned brand will release a limited-edition selection of t-shirts, tanks, and totes comprised of organic cotton, according to WWD. The eco-friendly fashions will go on sale in early June at select YSL stores, just in time for- get this- the June 5 release date of “Home”.

