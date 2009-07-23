YSL on DVD

If you’re tired of watching shows like Dating in the Dark or are worried that NY Mag‘s suggested reality show mash-ups So You Think You Can Stop Eating? and The Amazing Race to His Bead are actually starting to sound appealing, then it may be time to pop in a DVD.

Luckily a new documentary about Yves Saint Laurent, Tout Terriblement is being released on DVD. The footage is from YSL’s 1968 appearance on the French TV show Dim Dam Dom where he spoke about Coco Chanel naming him as he successor.

Quotables include:

“I love glory. Glory is a feast”

“Pierre Bergé is surely right when he claims I was born with a nervous breakdown.”

His one regret? “Not to have invented the jean.”

[WWD]