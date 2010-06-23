YSL To Launch Tattoo Film Tonight!

Image from No Way Back

It’s no longer enough for a fashion brand to show a lovely collection that gets buyers and editors a-Twitter, they now have to build an entire multi-media platform around it. All the more fun for us!

YSL is releasing the latest in fashion meets art videos. Directed by Amsterdam-born photographer and filmmaker Ari Marcopoulos, the doc-style short titled No Way Back is a meditation on the life and times of iconic tattoo artist Mark Mahoney.



Mark Mahoney: Image from No Way Back

The video will be presented at Yves Saint Laurent Creative Director Stefano Pilatis Men’s Spring 2011 collection showing on Friday, June 25 in Paris. In the rare occasion that the masses get a sneak peek prior to the glamorati, the video will go live the day beforehand on YSL’s dedicated YouTube page, YSL.com and Facebook page at 6pm EST on Thursday, June 24. Ah, the demoracy of 21st century fashion.

All photos courtesy of YSL

Related:

Trends In The Making? Men’s Crop Tops And Skorts In Milan Fashion Week

Burberry Launches Online Acoustic Music Series