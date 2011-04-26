YSL Documentary: The Beautifully Sad Love Story, L’Amour Fou

Filming for the documentary LAmour Fou (Crazy Love) commenced just six months after the death of Yves Saint Laurent and its central voice is that of his longtime partner in life and business, Pierre Berg. Though the grief is still evident on Berge’s well-lined face as he relays a lifetime to documentarian Pierre Thoretton, what the viewer is left with is not just a portrait of grief, but the realities of a love story, a candid illustration of a genius and many close ups of an extensive collection of very expensive, very rare, very beautiful art, sculpture and antiques. Thoretton has subverted the way that fashion documentaries are made away from the glimmering parties in Beijing and witty sound bites of a master couturier and goes straight to the artistry, the pressures, the relationships and the life of Yves Saint Laurent.

The film centers around the well-documented 2009 sale of Saint-Laurent and Berg’s extensive art collection, which Thoretton explains, “is the result of their life, it wasn’t an investment, it was their life together. And to be living amongst objects that were so important and so prestigious, kept bringing him [Berg] back to very strong moments and memories in the relationship. And that’s difficult.” Initially, explains the director, the film was meant to be just about those objects d’arte, but it quickly became evident that they weren’t where the story lay.

Thoretton explains how the documentary took shape, “The initial idea was to produce a film on their homes and their collection. Then when I started to see what I was doing, it was very beautiful, but it was completely boring… I suggested to Pierre Berg that we change course and that we should make a film about the intimacy of their lives together. It took him a week to think about it and he called and said, ‘yes.'”

That “yes” produced rare access into two lives that might otherwise have remained a wistful mystery, a love story without exposition. Instead, Berg is unencumbered in the recounting of their life together from Saint Laurent’s debilitating bouts with depression, drug and alcohol use, and the evening they fell in love over dinner, to the fate that brought them together at Christian Dior’s funeral, building a business and an art collection, buying homes in Marrakesh, arguments over infidelities, and witnessing the toll the pressures of design took on his partner. Fame brought YSL, “suffering and more suffering,” the businessman says.

The film works backwards from footage of the press conference where Saint Laurent announced his retirement (an action Berg calls “modest”) and Berg’s speech at his lifetime partner’s funeral, and gives way to the flurry of building a couture house, launching ready to wear collections that changed how women dressed, and the amassing of a fortune, told alongside beautiful recollections from two of Saint Laurent’s favorite models and closest friends, Betty Catroux and LouLou de la Falaise.

Like most lifelong marriages, YSL’s story is Pierre Berg’s story, and it’s honestly, if not heartbreakingly told. “Real artists transform their times,” Berg says. Who else but one’s partner in life can sum up that life so elegantly?

The film premiers in the US tonight at the Tribeca Film Festival, opens May 13 in NYC, and May 20 in Los Angeles and in select cities nationwide.

