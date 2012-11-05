New YSL Biopic Taps Chanel Fragrance Model For Leading Role

After all the hoopla surrounding Hedi Slimane taking over at YSL—and subsequently re-branding the company Saint Laurent—it’s no surprise that a larger project is on its way around the label’s founder, Yves Saint Laurent.

Vogue UK reports that a new movie about the life of YSL is set to start filming in Spring 2013, and filmmakers have tapped French actor Gaspard Ulliel to play the influential fashion designer. The biopic will spotlight Saint Laurent’s momentous success and his influence on the fashion industry, especially in the ’60s and ’70s.

We can’t help but find a smidge of irony in the casting of the French beauty (who previously played a young Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal Rising”), considering that he currently acts as the face of Chanel’s scent Bleu de Chanel. We will admit, however, that there an uncanny resemblance between the designer and Ulliel that will surely provide some major eye candy.

Regardless, we can’t wait to see the costumes for the film—we have a feeling they’ll be pretty drool-worthy.