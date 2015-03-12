You’ve Got to Listen to Ellie Goulding’s Chilling Cover of ‘Take Me to Church’

It’s hard to one-up Hozier‘s original version of “Take me to Church,” but if anyone can do it, it’s Ellie Goulding. The UK singer-song is known for lending her hauntingly-sweet vocals to iconic tracks like Elton John‘s “Your Song” and Temper Trap’s “Sweet Disposition,“– and yes, this cover is just as good as both of those.

Goulding makes the Grammy-nominated folk-rock song all her own with an electronic, but softer and laid-back spin. Just try and listen to this without getting chills: