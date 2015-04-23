YouTube’s 10 Most-Viewed Music Videos of All Time

It’s been 10 years this week since the first YouTube video was uploaded–a clip that (surprisingly) didn’t feature a single pop star or talking animal. No, the first YouTube upload was a video of site co-founder Jawed Karim at the zoo. It may have been mundane, but this 18-second video revolutionized digital media in a way none of us could have expected. With over one billion users and 300 hours of video uploaded each minute, it’s fair to say YouTube has changed the world. This week, we’re celebrating all things YouTube, starting with the viral videos that defined the last decade.

From “Gangnam Style” to Rihanna‘s “Love the Way You Lie,” YouTube is filled with music clips that you can never get out of your head. Here, we rounded up the top 10 most-viewed tunes on YouTube. Yep, you’ll never get these songs out of your head.

10. Jennifer Lopez ft. Pitbull, “On the Floor”

Views: 825,617,946

9. Psy, “Gentleman M/V”

Views: 826,243,855

8. Enrique Iglesias, “Bailando”

Views: 833,283,997

7. Shakira, “Waka Waka”

Views: 839,786,822

6. Eminem ft. Rihanna, “Love the Way You Lie”

Views: 850,133,573

5. LMFA, “Party Rock Anthem”

4. Katy Perry, “Roar”

Views: 889,828,620

3. Katy Perry, “Dark Horse”

Views: 917,426,989

2. Justin Bieber, “Baby”

Views: 1,158,999,474

1. Psy, “Gangnam Style”

Views: 2,310,884,978