YouTube Date Debate: Cute Or Creepy Faux Pas? (POLL)

Yesterday an adorable video of a courageous girl named Chelsea Gill went positively viral. What was this rising YouTube superstar doing, you ask? She was asking her dream hunk, Jason Segel, out for a drink. Her pithy video got tons of attention and even garnered a response from Segel himself!

Here at StyleCaster we never pass up an opportunity to pick the brains of our male stylistas, so we promptly sent out an email asking our StyleCaster men what they thought of these video antics. While some conceded that they would be flattered, the general consensus was that it seemed like a bit of a publicity stunt. (On a side note, one StyleCaster team member, who will remain anonymous, confided that he himself has been the persistent man publicly pleading for attention from a certain gal, for which we applaud him.)

So now we want to know what you think. Do you love the idea of finding love over YouTube? Let us know your opinion in the poll below!