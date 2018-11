As if Home by Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeroes could not get any more infectious, along comes this homespun cover by an enterprising father and his ty-ty daugther.

Yes, you read that right. Somewhere in the world, a father set up a webcam, started strumming a guitar, and filmed him and his daugter singing one of the most popular songs of 2009. And it’s brilliant. Wait for the whistling bridge at 1:50, and tell me you’re not at home yourself.