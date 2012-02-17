You’re Invited To Whitney Houston’s Funeral

The day before the Grammys, the entertainment industry lost one of its legends, Whitney Houston. Most celebrity funerals are private and only for close family and friends. But just like Michael Jackson‘s funeral, you, the public, are invited (kind of).

Whitney’s funeral will be live streamed by the Associated Press for the entire world to see. Guests that are expected to be there include Stevie Wonder, Clive Davis and her godmother/The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

If you want to watch the ceremony on Saturday, click on this link: https://livestream.com/aplive

Will you be tuning in or paying respects to Whitney a different way?

Photo Credit: KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA