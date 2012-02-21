StyleCaster
You’re Invited To Our Tweet-Up With J Brand and Bergdorfs!

Summer K
by
There’s nothing like the perfect pair of jeans — our absolute faves are these dark blue skinnies we got from J Brand. Synonymous with classic style and sophistication, J Brand’s first-ever ready-to-wear collection is a mix of feminine and masculine separates that are sexy and effortless, and we can’t wait to chat up each and every piece.

Which means…you’re cordially invited to the most fashionable tweet-up of the week! Join StyleCaster, J Brand, Bergdorfs and some of our fave style bloggers including Natalie Off Duty and Kim of Eat.Sleep.Wear. on Wednesday at 3pm EST for a fabulous hour of fashion gossip and advice, trend reports and the inside scoop on J Brand’s fab new collection.

Want to join in on the fun? Here’s how:

StyleCaster’s #StyleChat Tweet-Up

1. The Tweet-Up will begin on Wednesday, February 22nd promptly at 3:00 EST.

2. Co-hosts will include @StyleCaster, @Bergdorfs, @natalieoffduty, @eatsleepwear and @jbrandjeans.

3. We’ll start with a call for questions. You can send them to @StyleCaster,@Bergdorfs, @natalieoffduty, @eatsleepwear or @jbrandjeanswith the hashtag #StyleChat.

4. @StyleCaster will re-tweet each question and then one of the hosts will answer it.

5. Once a question has been re-tweeted, please feel free to add your advice and tips! We want to hear from you!

6. The conversation moves very quickly and we like to share your answers and advice as well, so please try to tweet only referring to the current topic — it makes following #StyleChat much easier and more fun for everyone.

(Want to learn more about your co-hosts and J Brand’s sexy new clothing line? Click on the slideshow above for a sneak peek!)

"From? day one I wanted to design a collection that was wearable and understandable?,? yet unexpected, with attention to detail," explains J Brand ready-to-wear design director, Donald Oliver. " I love the contrasts of hard with soft, structured with relaxed, leather with silk and satins. The pieces feel special and have an ease to them."

Kim of Eat.Sleep.Wear.: With Spring around the corner, floral denim is a must-have piece for me. I love how this floral pattern is tonal and muted. I went for a tonal look with a pop of brighter purple in the blouse. The blazer adds clean modern structure and the perfect layering piece to stay warm and look chic.

Kim of Eat.Sleep.Wear.: Lately, I'm gravitating toward menswear pieces. Crisp buttoned up blouses and structured blazers are things I can't get enough of. I wanted to add some fresh spring color to these black and white staples. I love that this look is polished enough for work as well as fun enough to head out for cocktails with my friends.

Natalie of Natalie Off Duty: I love an easy pinstriped trousers pant. Paired with something so simple like my favorite vintage blouse, and a J Brand RTW leather jacket, I was ready to take on a sleepy Sunday morning. The crop of the jacket makes it unique and I'm pretty obsessed with it's supple leather. I put on a swipe of red lips to make this neutral look really pop. Sometimes the simplest look is the most beautiful.

Talking about the collection is one thing; SEEING it in person is another. Join us on Febuary 23rd and help us toast J Brand at Bergdorfs!

