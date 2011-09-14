You’re Invited to Our NYFW After Party Via Turntable.fm

StyleCaster is bringing Style to the People once again.

Just in case you missed our fabulous fashion week fte, we’d like to invite all readers to join our NYFW After-Party via Turntable.fm—the new online tool that let’s you spin with friends.

We, here at StyleCaster, pride ourselves on knowing how to throw a good party and last night was our best yet! An impeccably curated crowd shook their groove thangs all night long to Dove go fresh DJ Chelsea Leyland‘s cutting edge tracks.

Chelsea’s playlist killed last night at our “Unofficial Official NYFW Party” so we’ve asked have her “spin” the after party on Turntable.fm this morning.

Simply log into Turntable.fm and join the room called “StyleCaster After Party” to keep the party going on, all day long. And check out snap of the revelry in the slide show above.

Here’s a sampling of the music you will hear from Dove go fresh DJ Chelsea Leyland:

Howling for You – The Black Keys

Rolling In the Deep – Jamie xx Adele remix

Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

Pumped Up Kicks – Foster the People

Strangers Heart Theophilus London

Caribou – Odessa

Nighttiming – Coconut Records

Jump Around – House of Pain

Rappers Delight – Sugarhill Gang

Sweet Dreams – Eurythmics

Superstition – Stevie Wonder

Tainted Love – Soft Cell

Home – Edward Sharpe

The Cave – Mumford & Sons

This is Radio Clash – The Clash