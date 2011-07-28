You’re Going to Crush on Chanel’s New ‘Boy’

If you thought your boy-crazy days were behind you, wait until you see the new ‘Boy’ bag from Chanel. Go ahead and add the ‘Boy’ to the list of new bags for fall. Chanel’s newest iteration isn’t your every day Upper East Side lady bag. Sans quilted stitching and even those eponymous interlocking C’s, the ‘Boy’ bag is glossy, more modern, has a chunky padlock and a heavier look than the dainty 2.55.

According to the Telegraph, the bag is inspired by a hunting cartridge bag that Madame Chanel herself carried and comes in red, black, grey, green and ivory. The ‘Boy’ bag will arrive in stores in September, unless you’re Poppy Delevingne and have one already. Until then, it will just have to be unrequited love for this ‘Boy.’