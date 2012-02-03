Your Wish For Ryan Gosling Is Time Warner’s Command

What if you could have one of the sexiest actors alive right at your fingertips? Now, thanks to cable television, you can — directly from your remote!

Time Warner Cable has launched a full-blown “Ryan Gosling On Demand” channel for the month of February. This once-in-a-lifetime television opportunity is something that all Ryan fans need to check out. The channel will be a meccaof all of Gosling’s greatest films, including TheIdes of March, Crazy, Stupid, Love, and of course, The Notebook.

Clearly, we all need to take advantage of this! Make some popcorn, throw on some sweats, and get your Ryan fix while you can. If you don’t have a Valentine for February 14, you can at least pretend that you have a hot boyfriend (or husband if you’re that much of a Ryan stan) that happens to be one of the best actors today.

Photo Credit: BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA