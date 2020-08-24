For Once, Your Weekly Horoscope Advises To Just Go With The Flow

Scroll To See More Images

Your weekly horoscope for August 24-30 is here, and this is a busy and intense week that certainly has its moments. It begins as Mars (planet of passion) squares off with Saturn (planet of structure), which could coincide with delays and obstacles. There might be a temptation to try harder, but in the end, this can cause even more frustration. Going with the flow may be best

Lively Mercury (planet of communication) forges a positive aspect with Uranus (planet of change) on Tuesday, which could see some enlightening conversations taking place. On the same day, luscious Venus (planet of love and money) opposes Jupiter (planet of abundance)—perhaps encouraging us to take the path of least resistance.

Sweet Venus aligns with Neptune (planet of illusion) on Thursday, and this alluring transit could entice us to seek out life’s luxuries—even if we can’t have it all.

Over the weekend, Mercury ties harmoniously with Jupiter and opposes ethereal Neptune—bringing a yearning for something better. Also, lovely Venus opposes Pluto (planet of change), bringing some intense emotions into the mix.

Aries

Although the week may get off to a difficult start, there is also the chance of some exciting meetings and romantic opportunities that can boost your mood.

You might feel frustrated by the pace of events on Monday. The harder you try, the more it seems that problems come your way. With Mars in your sign, the desire to push ahead clashes with the immovable force of Saturn. This could leave you stressed unless you can consciously relax and let it all go. Things will get easier as the week gathers pace.

A lot of time can be saved by getting more organized and cutting out activities that really aren’t necessary. At the same time, it’s a good idea to be open to the new and innovative because you can get some positive ideas by doing so.

Go easy around the weekend, though, when intense feelings could find you obsessing about something or someone.

Taurus

The current focus on Virgo and your sector of leisure and romance could put you in a lighter and brighter mood. However, there may be simmering feelings as fiery Mars angles toward sobering Saturn.

Is there something that needs to be discussed? If you need to talk about a key issue with someone, know that they might be resistant at first. As the week gathers pace, though, things could gradually work themselves out.

Lovely Venus in your social sector makes dreamy and compelling aspects that could find you drawn to someone, particularly if you’re looking for romance. This person can seem to offer something that is rather special. And they might make a very good friend. When it comes to something more committed, though, it might be wise to get to know them better. There is the potential to get a tad obsessed now when a more detached attitude might serve you better.

Gemini

The sun and Mercury in your home zone encourage you to take some time out to reset your priorities. But with energizing Mars in your social zone, a side of you might be eager to get out and mingle.

The start of the week could find you holding a grudge or wondering about someone’s actions, and this could leave you seething unless you’re willing to talk. Reaching out and discussing things can pave the way to a better understanding.

Lively Mercury’s angle to maverick Uranus and then jovial Jupiter can bring a spate of ideas that revolutionize your beliefs and give you a deeper understanding of yourself.

Plus, with lovely Venus in your money zone, there can be a tendency to indulge, perhaps because it leaves you feeling better. Something may seem to be perfect for you, but it could lose its sparkle once you own it.

Cancer

Your sector of talk and thought looks to be busy with all kinds of opportunities opening up for you. Taking in new knowledge and ideas can work well because you may learn much to your advantage.

But you could find yourself held back by someone at the start of the week, and it may be due to their stubborn attitude preventing you from getting ahead. You might have to do whatever is necessary regardless.

There are opportunities for romance with lovely Venus in your sign. This can be with a long-term partner or, if you’re looking, with a special someone. Solo? There are mesmerizing influences showing up that could encourage you to get too involved, to your detriment. The key to making the best of these influences is discernment and taking your time.

As luscious Venus opposes potent Pluto over the weekend, your desire for something or someone could peak. However, if you do get what you want, you might not be as fulfilled as you’d hoped.

Leo

There’s a focus on worldly and materialistic signs this month, so you might be ready to take a closer look at your resources. This can be a chance to consider your talents and abilities and whether you’re making the best use of them. You might also want to look at how you can enhance your income, and this could involve taking on jobs or contracts that are better suited to your current needs.

With lively Mercury in the mix linking to restless Uranus and expansive Jupiter, you can absorb much knowledge by being willing to listen to advice and see things from a new perspective.

Finally, lovely Venus in your spiritual sector can be a call to tune into yourself and link with your heart’s desire. What do you really want to do? Reflection and meditation can help you discern the truth, and it might not be what you think.

Virgo

The focus on your sign means that it’s time to celebrate yourself and believe in yourself. And while it might seem a tad selfish to indulge your needs and whims, it can be very self-affirming to do so.

At the same time, this is a great opportunity to let go of something that may be more of a hindrance than a help. Dynamic Mars squares off with prudent Saturn at the start of the week, so it could be that a creative project is losing steam. You might realise that it’s better to drop it now than try to continue. The same could be true of a romance. Making this decision could free you up for more stimulating activities and relationships.

Lovely Venus makes some powerful aspects across your social axis, so one relationship could seem more important, but, at the same time, it might not be all that it seems. Knowing when to hold back and when to make a move can be crucial.

Libra

Fiery Mars continues in your sector of relating, and it’s beginning to slow down before it turns retrograde next month. On Monday, it forges an angle to prudent Saturn that could highlight a tricky situation. You may want an instant solution, but it might not be forthcoming. Sometimes the only way to deal with such matters is to completely let go. This enables things to work themselves out. The outcome might surprise you and be better than expected.

Charming Venus links to both jubilant Jupiter and underworld Pluto in your home zone, and there could be conflict with family members concerning your career. Are you being realistic about what you hope to achieve? It may be worth listening to them because they might see something about your present situation that you can’t.

Finally, if someone makes you a proposition over the weekend, get the facts first. It might not be all that it seems.

Scorpio

The focus on your social sector continues this week, and it could be a call to connect with friends, especially those you haven’t seen in a while. If you do, you could learn something that brings an opportunity your way or that is somehow to your advantage. Friends could open doors that lead to exciting possibilities, so it’s worthwhile keeping the lines open.

Do you need to cut the red tape out of a current plan or project? This could be what is preventing you from making progress. If there is a way to simplify things, then doing so could leave you much less stressed.

Lovely Venus in Cancer and your sector of new opportunities could inspire you to link with others on your wavelength, especially those who have a sense of adventure. At the same time, you may feel like paring back your list of contacts, especially those with whom you no longer get along.

Sagittarius

You may feel strapped for cash early in the week, particularly if you want to enjoy a new experience or invest in learning a new hobby or skill. The trick may be to start small and take baby steps. You can expand when you have more money.

The sun and chatty Mercury are highlighting your sector of goals this week, so this continues to be a time when you can make progress with your ambitions. Stay tuned for new information, because opportunities may come from the least likely sources.

And with the help of lovely Venus in a more intense zone, a little charm can go a long way toward helping you close a deal or gain an important contract. Just don’t promise more than you can deliver.

Finally, there could be one opportunity that is greatly prized, and you might be tempted to manipulate circumstances so you can get it. Look into it very carefully, especially the fine print.

Capricorn

Continue being mentally adventurous and seeking out new knowledge and ideas, because this can be the way to improve your outlook. With key planets in reverse in your sign, though, the process of considering where you’re going with your plans can give you much food for thought. The conversations you have could be what give you a different and valuable perspective on things.

There could be some resistance to an idea that your family is eager to implement. The question is, why do you feel this way? Some reflection and a willingness to see things from their perspective could bring about a change of heart.

With Venus helping to smooth the way ahead in your relationships, you may find that others are tactful and diplomatic in their dealings with you. But with dreamy Neptune in the mix, there is also the potential for mixed messages, so watch your step.

Aquarius

There’s a focus on your sector of shared assets, finances, and business affairs, so this is a good time to get organized and make key adjustments. Looking into the details can assist you in making wise decisions and avoiding anything untoward. If you’re undecided about what to do next, leading aspects encourage you to listen to your intuition. It can be an unerring guide.

Sweet Venus is in your lifestyle sector and angling toward jovial Jupiter and dreamy Neptune in your money zone, so it could be difficult to resist the call to indulge. If there is something you really want, you might be very tempted to pull a few strings so you get the outcome you’re hoping for.

Are you in need of a fresh perspective? Getting the assistance of a life coach could encourage you to aim higher and let go of any limitations. This might be a slow process, but it would be so very worth it.

Pisces

Dynamic Mars is making an uncomfortable angle to prudent Saturn in your social zone, so you could resent giving so much time to social media or activities that aren’t very productive. In fact, stopping could be a relief and give you more time to spend doing those things you enjoy.

Relationships are very much in focus, and this week you’re encouraged to connect with others, especially those you’re fascinated by. These are the people who are a breath of fresh air to be around and whose ideas leave you fizzing with energy and excitement.

When it comes to romance, though, you could be caught in a more ethereal situation with a tendency to put someone on a pedestal. It helps to discriminate, but also to ask your friends for their input. You may not be seeing things as clearly as those who know you well.