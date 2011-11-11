Your Ultimate Winter Coat Shopping Guide!

As November progresses, the temperatures are going to start dropping faster than H&M sells its Versace line. As depressing as this may seem, there is something to look forward to… winter coat shopping, kids!

It’s all about the preparation, so start gearing up by learning the key trends for the season: touches of leather, bright colors, plaid prints and faux furs. Let’s not forget about the classics, either, like parkas and puffers.We’ve compiled the ultimate winter coat shopping guide by pinpointing the best styles in a range of prices so that everyone can scope out their perfect pick.

Click through for the low-down on keeping warm and stylish for the season. Which trends will you be trying?