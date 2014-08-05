StyleCaster
Your Ultimate Guide to 101 Celebrity Birthdays

Avery Hoffman
by
101

For better or worse, we have a fascination with knowing pretty much about everything about famous people—something that’s gotten easier to do with the rise of social media. We know what they like to eat, where they like to shop, and who they like to date. Furthermore, we’re able to witness stars getting nearly-naked on Instagram almost daily, yet most of us probably have no clue about their basic informtion, like celebrity bithdays.

MORE: Here’s How Tall 101 Celebrities Are

In the interest of balancing out our culture’s voyeuristic obsessions with some basic facts, rounded up a mega list of celebrity birthdays for you to check out.

This list—arranged in chronological order by month, not year—features the 101 stars we’re interested in most right now, and has got everyone from the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, Lauren Conrad, Kerry Washington, and Olivia Palermo, to guys like Zac Efron, David Beckham, and Bradley Cooper.

So, take a look and see which of the 101 stars have a birthday near you, and which celebrities share a birthday with one another.

Do you share your birthday with any celebrities? Let us know below!

1 of 101

Bradley Cooper 

January 5, 1975

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kate Middleton 

January 9, 1982

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Liam Hemsworth

January 13, 1990

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for Lionsgate

Kate Moss 

January 16, 1974

 

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images for TopShop

Michelle Obama 

January 17, 1964

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel 

January 17, 1980

Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake

January 31, 1981

Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Kerry Washington 

January 31, 1977

Photo: Frazer Harrison/BET/Getty Images for BET

Lauren Conrad 

February 1, 1986

Photo: Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Malibu

Jennifer Aniston 

February 11, 1969

Photo: Walter McBride/Getty Images

Rihanna

February 20, 1988

Photo: Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Olivia Palermo 

February 28, 1986

 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Justin Bieber 

March 1, 1994

Photo: Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Variety

Lupita Nyong'o

March 1, 1983

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Maui Film Festival At Wailea

Whitney Port 

March 4, 1985

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Wedding Paper Divas

Eva Mendes 

March 5, 1974

Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images for New York & Company

Olivia Wilde

March 10, 1984

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Eva Longoria 

March 15, 1975

 

Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images

Adam Levine

March 18, 1979

 

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon 

March 22, 1976

 

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

March 25, 1965 

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

March 28, 1986

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pharell Williams 

 April 5, 1973

Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart 

April 9, 1990 

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Leighton Meester

April 9, 1986

Photo: Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Allison Williams 

 April 13, 1988 

 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emma Watson 

April 15, 1990

 

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham 

April 17, 1974

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian 

April 18, 1979

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jupi Corp

James Franco 

April 19, 1978

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kate Hudson 

April 19, 1979 

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Miranda Kerr

April 20, 1983

Photo: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Jessica Alba 

April 28, 1981

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

David Beckham

May 2, 1975

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

George Clooney 

May 6, 1961 

 

Photo: Feng Li/Getty Images

Lena Dunham 

May 13, 1986

 

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Cate Blanchette

May 14, 1969

 

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Megan Fox 

May 16, 1986

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Heidi Klum

June 1, 1973

 

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell 

May 22, 1970

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Scott Disick 

May 26, 1983

Photo: Tom Briglia/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie

June 4, 1975

Photo: Ken Ishii/Getty Images

Iggy Azalea 

June 7, 1990 

Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Kanye West

June 8, 1977

Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Natalie Portman 

June 9, 1981

Photo: TPG/Getty Images

Kate Upton 

June 10, 1992

 

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Express

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen 

June 13, 1986

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Lucy Hale 

June 14, 1989

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Hollister

Mindy Kaling 

June 24, 1979

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images

Solange Knowles

June 24, 1986

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Ariana Grande

June 26, 1993

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Khloe Kardashian

June 27, 1984

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan 

July 2, 1986

 

Photo: Monika Fellner/Getty Images

Julianne Hough

July 20, 1988

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jessica Simpson

July 10, 1980 

Photo: Rommel Demano/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

July 20, 1980

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Selena Gomez 

July 22, 1992

Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez 

July 24, 1969

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NUVOtv

Sandra Bullock

July 26, 1964

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images for AFI

Karlie Kloss 

August 3, 1992

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Make-A-Wish

Anna Kendrick 

August 9, 1985

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner 

August 10, 1997

Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne 

August 12, 1992

Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Mila Kunis 

August 14, 1983 

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence 

August 15, 1990  

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere 

August 21, 1989

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig 

August 22, 1973

 

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Lea Michele 

August 29, 1986

Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Giffoni Film Festival

Cameron Diaz 

August 30, 1972

 

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images For ESPYS

Rachel Zoe 

September 1, 1971

 

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Beyonce

September 2, 1981

 

Photo: Kevin Mazur /Chime For Change/Getty Images for Gucci/Getty Images for Gucci

Karl Lagerfeld 

September 10, 1933 

 

Photo: Rindoff/Dufour/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow 

September 27, 1972 

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Coalition for Engaged Education

Gwen Stefani

October 3, 1969

Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Barneys New York

Bruno Mars

October 8, 1985

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Zac Efron

October 18, 1987

Photo: Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Candice Swanepoel

October 20, 1988

Photo: Rindoff/Dufour/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

October 21, 1980

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds

October 23, 1976

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Katy Perry

October 25, 1984

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Anna Wintour 

November 3, 1949 

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

November 3, 1995

Photo: Christopher Polk/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP

Tilda Swinton 

November 5, 1960 

Photo: Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images for IMG

Alexa Chung

November 5, 1983

 

Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

Lorde

November 7, 1996 

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Leonardo Dicaprio

November 11, 1974

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

November 12, 1982

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

November 12, 1980

Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Shailene Woodley

November 15, 1991

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

November 23, 1992

Photo: Michael Zorn/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

November 22, 1984

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi 

November 23, 1987

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Big City Moms

Kaley Cuoco Sweeting

November 30, 1985 

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards

Britney Spears 

December 2, 1981

 

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF

Jay-Z 

December 4, 1969

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

AnnaSophia Robb

December 8, 1993

 

Photo: Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Samsung

Taylor Swift

December 13, 1989 

Photo: Nicky Loh/TAS/Getty Images for TAS

Vanessa Hudgens 

December 14, 1988

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Variety

Brad Pitt

December 18, 1963

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Katie Holmes 

December 18, 1978

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

John Legend 

December 28, 1978

 

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for DuJour

