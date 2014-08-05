Your Ultimate Guide to 101 Celebrity Birthdays

For better or worse, we have a fascination with knowing pretty much about everything about famous people—something that’s gotten easier to do with the rise of social media. We know what they like to eat, where they like to shop, and who they like to date. Furthermore, we’re able to witness stars getting nearly-naked on Instagram almost daily, yet most of us probably have no clue about their basic informtion, like celebrity bithdays.
In the interest of balancing out our culture’s voyeuristic obsessions with some basic facts, rounded up a mega list of celebrity birthdays for you to check out.
This list—arranged in chronological order by month, not year—features the 101 stars we’re interested in most right now, and has got everyone from the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, Lauren Conrad, Kerry Washington, and Olivia Palermo, to guys like Zac Efron, David Beckham, and Bradley Cooper.
So, take a look and see which of the 101 stars have a birthday near you, and which celebrities share a birthday with one another.
Bradley Cooper
January 5, 1975
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kate Middleton
January 9, 1982
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Liam Hemsworth
January 13, 1990
David M. Benett/Getty Images for Lionsgate
Kate Moss
January 16, 1974
David M. Benett/Getty Images for TopShop
Michelle Obama
January 17, 1964
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel
January 17, 1980
Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake
January 31, 1981
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Kerry Washington
January 31, 1977
Frazer Harrison/BET/Getty Images for BET
Lauren Conrad
February 1, 1986
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Malibu
Jennifer Aniston
February 11, 1969
Walter McBride/Getty Images
Rihanna
February 20, 1988
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Olivia Palermo
February 28, 1986
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Justin Bieber
March 1, 1994
Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Variety
Lupita Nyong'o
March 1, 1983
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Maui Film Festival At Wailea
Whitney Port
March 4, 1985
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Wedding Paper Divas
Angela Weiss/Getty Images for New York & Company
Olivia Wilde
March 10, 1984
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Eva Longoria
March 15, 1975
Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty Images
Adam Levine
March 18, 1979
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
March 22, 1976
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker
March 25, 1965
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Pharell Williams
April 5, 1973
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart
April 9, 1990
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Leighton Meester
April 9, 1986
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
Allison Williams
April 13, 1988
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Emma Watson
April 15, 1990
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Victoria Beckham
April 17, 1974
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian
April 18, 1979
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jupi Corp
James Franco
April 19, 1978
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kate Hudson
April 19, 1979
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr
April 20, 1983
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images
Jessica Alba
April 28, 1981
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
David Beckham
May 2, 1975
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
George Clooney
May 6, 1961
Feng Li/Getty Images
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Cate Blanchette
May 14, 1969
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
May 22, 1970
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Scott Disick
May 26, 1983
Tom Briglia/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
June 4, 1975
Ken Ishii/Getty Images
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Natalie Portman
June 9, 1981
TPG/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Express
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
June 13, 1986
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Hollister
Mindy Kaling
June 24, 1979
Mark Davis/Getty Images
Solange Knowles
June 24, 1986
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Ariana Grande
June 26, 1993
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
Khloe Kardashian
June 27, 1984
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan
July 2, 1986
Monika Fellner/Getty Images
Julianne Hough
July 20, 1988
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Jessica Simpson
July 10, 1980
Rommel Demano/Getty Images
Gisele Bundchen
July 20, 1980
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Selena Gomez
July 22, 1992
Venturelli/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
July 24, 1969
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NUVOtv
Sandra Bullock
July 26, 1964
Mark Davis/Getty Images for AFI
Karlie Kloss
August 3, 1992
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Make-A-Wish
Anna Kendrick
August 9, 1985
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
August 10, 1997
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images
Cara Delevingne
August 12, 1992
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Mila Kunis
August 14, 1983
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence
August 15, 1990
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere
August 21, 1989
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Kristen Wiig
August 22, 1973
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Lea Michele
August 29, 1986
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Giffoni Film Festival
Cameron Diaz
August 30, 1972
Christopher Polk/Getty Images For ESPYS
Rachel Zoe
September 1, 1971
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Beyonce
September 2, 1981
Kevin Mazur /Chime For Change/Getty Images for Gucci/Getty Images for Gucci
Karl Lagerfeld
September 10, 1933
Rindoff/Dufour/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow
September 27, 1972
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Coalition for Engaged Education
Gwen Stefani
October 3, 1969
Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Barneys New York
Bruno Mars
October 8, 1985
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Zac Efron
October 18, 1987
Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Candice Swanepoel
October 20, 1988
Rindoff/Dufour/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
October 21, 1980
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Ryan Reynolds
October 23, 1976
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Katy Perry
October 25, 1984
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Anna Wintour
November 3, 1949
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
November 3, 1995
Christopher Polk/Billboard Awards 2014/Getty Images for DCP
Tilda Swinton
November 5, 1960
Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images for IMG
Alexa Chung
November 5, 1983
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Leonardo Dicaprio
November 11, 1974
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway
November 12, 1982
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling
November 12, 1980
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
November 15, 1991
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
November 23, 1992
Michael Zorn/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
November 22, 1984
Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi
November 23, 1987
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Big City Moms
Kaley Cuoco Sweeting
November 30, 1985
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards
Britney Spears
December 2, 1981
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF
AnnaSophia Robb
December 8, 1993
Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Samsung
Taylor Swift
December 13, 1989
Nicky Loh/TAS/Getty Images for TAS
Vanessa Hudgens
December 14, 1988
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Variety
Brad Pitt
December 18, 1963
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Katie Holmes
December 18, 1978
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
John Legend
December 28, 1978
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for DuJour