Your Ultimate Fall 2011 Shoe Shopping Guide!

Around this time of year, I always get acrazy shopping itch which means I must add new pieces to my closet for the coming season, and try as I might, ignoring it is never a success. Maybe it’s just a natural instinct — like going into buying survival mode — in order to protect myself against the colder weather. Or perhaps I can blame the fact that ever since preschool, I’ve been conditioned to believe that I need an entirely new wardrobe every fall. Either way, I’m going with it, and I’m starting out with my favorite category in the sport of shopping: SHOES.

The selections are ripe for the picking, my friends, with trends spanning from glittery flats to killer leather boots and brightly colored pumps. Click through for a breakdown of the best fall shoes to add to your collections.

Which styles willyou be trying out this season?