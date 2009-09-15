Your Tuesday Twitter Roundup: NY Fashion Week Style

Ummm…there’s a Snuggie show??? Real Housewives make an impression on Joe Zee, and Fashionista wants Rachel Bilson as an accessory. Carine Roitfeld uses a port-a-potty, Julia Frakes worries about Rodarte crimes, and Rodarte is set to start ahh! Alexander McQueen relaxes before the storm in London, and Eva Amurri is finds blue fashion inspiration.

RT @cutblog: Another reporter is at the Snuggie show counting heads. Expression says, “Where did I go wrong?” #nyfw

RT @mrjoezee: Walked into Badgley Mischka with Kelly Bensimon and Bethanny is across the runway from me. Having a very “real” morning already.

RT @Fashionista_com: I seriously just want to put Rachel Bilson in my pocket. The cutest in a sparkly gold jacket.-a

RT @racked: Omg editor spotting: Carine Roitfeld coming out of the porta-potties after the Brian Reyes show! #nyfw

RT @bunnyBISOUS: If Kim uploads a Rodarte video whilst it’s still in progress… it will foreseeably cause riots. Of the sharp-toothed comb wielding sort…

RT @WMag: DVF being escprted into Rodarte. Aw, love seeing the geniuses support each other.

RT @McQueen: Fashion month has started with banality and i’m enjoying a crisp sandwich – Lee McQueen

RT @EAmurri: I want to wear only navy blue every day, apparently.

