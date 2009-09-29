Your Tuesday Twitter Roundup

Busy Phillips’ soul is in danger, Michael Ian Black makes an observance about Jessica Simpson, and Brad Walsh might be stalking Iman. Hal Sparks is superstitious, Jim Gaffigan is annoyed at crabs, and Jess Stam is in bed with Heidi Mount. It’s Game Night at the Playboy Mansion, and Olivia Singer worries about world issues.

RT @busyphillips: I’m doing radio interviews right now and I think they’re slowly killing my soul…

RT @michaelianblack: Porky’s not fat for a pig. Just like Jessica Simpson isn’t fat for a lady. Which is why her name is Jessica, not Fatty.

RT @bradwalsh: it’s now a near guarantee that i will walk by iman when on spring and lafayette. she’s so striking…

RT@HalSparks: Yesterday when I woke up Real Genius was on… Today it was Fletch… These are all good signs.

RT @jimgaffigan: Eating crab is too much work. They are the pistachio of seafood.

RT @Jess_Stam: watching Heroes in bed with @heidimount what could be better?

RT @hughhefner: The girls & I will be playing games tonight-dominoes or Uno. The girls will decide.

RT @oliviasinger: I have lost my blusher, and now have to go to peer mentoring with the deathliest pallor in the world. Not much of a role model.