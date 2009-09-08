Your Tuesday Twitter Roundup

Cory Kennedy is couch-hopping for the week, Agyness Deyn had her bicycle seat stolen, and Rev. Run is oh, so wise as per usual. Emma Watson has been suspiciously busy, Sandra Bernhard is a Brad fan, and Jane Aldridge has Dexter-like tendencies. Rachel Zoe and Bethenny Frankel have a Tweet-war, and Christian Siriano has a cash habit.

RT @Cory_Kennedy: i cant believe to be back on the couch at club @chrissiemiller waking up to @tvwade ‘s feet

RT @AggyDeyn: The bicycle seat stealing fairy’s visited me last night! I didn’t send them an invite!

RT @RevRunWisdom: Putting stuff off is like leavin old sandwiches in the bac of da fridge ,it jus embarrasses u & starts stinking after while!

RT @RobertsEmma: Can’t believe i have not updated in TWO days!!! I have the best boyfriend 🙂

RT @SandraBernhard: @rzrachelzoe so glad the madness is back in high gear, brad is stepping up to the plate the whole gang is on fire!

RT @sea_of_shoes: Ive had easier times finding places to put dead bodies than Ive had finding a place to put the 3 new pairs of boots Ive brought home. HELP!!

RT @Bethenny: Is dying over this show.if I stick on a lampshade with a moo moo and a pair of bananas hoop earrings,rz may just D I E.what a bunch of BS!

RT @csiriano: I spend my life at the ATM.