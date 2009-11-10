Your Tuesday Twitter Roundup

Arj Barker talks exercise, Diablo Cody talks warfare, and Faran Krentcil talks hipster. Derek Blasberg starts a new catchphrase, Shanna Moakler is runnin’ her mouth about Khloe Kardashian, and John Mayer is hella jetlagged. Uncle Karl gives life advice, and Agyness Deyn is cryptic about something probably awesome.

RT @arjbarker: Jogging is like running from someone who’s fastest speed is walking.

RT @diablocody: Do you guys think I can handle Modern Warfare 2? I’m still reeling from the realistic violence of Burger Time.

RT @FaranKrentcil: I’ve got hips but I’m not a hipster.

RT @dizzyblazeberg: “Crazy def dope stupid” has always got the message across for me. RT @theselby I need new adjectives to replace “amazing”. Any suggestions?

RT @KhloeKardashian: I have no idea who this girl is but I guess she is talking about me. Talk on honey… I can care less LOL

RT @johncmayer: Anybody in the LA area who may have returned from a trip to Australia want to play some racquetball or rent a movie?

RT @Karl_Lagarfeld: If you want respect for your past, it means that you have a problem with your present and even more with your future.

RT @AggyDeyn: Anticipation!!!!!!