Your Thursday Twitter Roundup: Fashion Week Style

Fashionista does some Wintour pondering, Derek Blasberg gives some interesting scoops, and Nylon recommends cobalt blue nail polish.Charlotte Ronson scolds Cory Kennedy, the Casting Director questions Amber Valletta, and The Cut questions the world. Refinery 29 gives accesssory tips, and OAK promotes $77 jeans!

RT @Fashionista: Anna is not happy about about something. A heated phone convo and furious Bberry typing. the rest of the voguettes are trickling in to bcbg

RT @dizzyblazeberg: BEST TIDBIT I’VE HEARD YET: Tonight Oscar de la Renta and co-host Bette Midler are going to do a performance with HUGH JACKMAN! Oh SNAP!

RT @NylonMag: Vena Cava beauty scoop – the girls mixed a nail polish this morning for the models, inspired by a Staples Ad. It’s cobalt blue.

RT @cjronson:@Cory_Kennedy what abt ure CR fitting?

RT @COACD: Amber Valletta walking Wang?!!!…Just saying….

RT @cutblog: A model @ Tahari is legitimately kind of short. Maybe Tyra’s onto something? Which would totally shatter our world view, mind you. #nyfw

RT @refinery29: Styling tip to steal: Fabiola Beracasa wearing a vintage headband as a necklace

RT @OAKNYC: RT TONIGHT! FNO with APRIL77 Records and Oak: http://bit.ly/2CpBTw @FNOnyc Denim for $77! Music! Dancing! Drinking! Shopping!