StyleCaster
Share

Your Thursday Twitter Roundup

What's hot
StyleCaster

Your Thursday Twitter Roundup

Elizabeth
by

Fifi Brown lets it out that Alexa Chung can poledance, Peaches Geldof likes reading, and Mark Ronson sends a message to Mark Wahlberg. Alison Mosshart has a slight satanic streak, Ryan Gosling has laundry issues, and Bruce Starr has a few wise words on tweeting while intoxicated. Mark Hoppus shares a dream, and Rachel Zoe calls out Perez Hilton.

RT @fifibrown:@alexa_chung today was NAHT a pint sized hangover. Great pole dancing last night lady xx

RT @peaches_g:EXCITED FOR READING!!! Gonna watch The Virgins, Radiohead and Lightspeed Champion x

RT @iamMarkRonson:i just refreshed my page and just lost a follower. mark wahlberg, i’m looking in your general direction….

RT @alison_mosshart:I can’t believe I missed out on seeing my followers at ‘666’

RT @Ryan_Gosling:I just finished some laundry and I’m missing a sock. 😦

RT @brucestarr29:Drunk tweeting is the new drunk texting. Oye.

RT @markhoppus: From a dream last night– Dude: “Hi, I’m Jim. I’m Korean.” Me: “But you’re a white guy” Dude: “I didn’t say I was good at it…”

RT @rzrachelzoe:Does being hateful ever get exhausting for u? So sad you made a career out of it. RZRT @PerezHilton: Is “dentist” code for Botox doctor???

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share