Your Thursday Twitter Roundup

Today in Twitterland: Chanel Iman scores some shwag at a lounge exclusively for models; Modelinia covers Marie Claire‘s new guest editor; Kirna Zabete tweets on their delish Lanvin shipment; Kate Spade relocates its real vintage Tweetwriter (I want one!); PAPER‘s Mr. Mickey has relationship problems; and Lady Gaga gets super profound.

RT @itsmechaneliman: Ha ha chillin at @Modellounge this whole thing is so new so cool Grabbing all the free stuff i can get! WHAT? A girls got to have new clothes

RT @modelinia: What’s Elle Macpherson doing at Marie Claire? — http://bit.ly/9NFIL27

RT @kirnazabete: Amazing new Lanvin just arrived! http://yfrog.com/b8waqj

RT @katespadeny: hello world, our tweetwriter will soon be moving to 454 broome st. cheers to the soho crowd.

RT @AskMrMickey: Non-stop confusion with my imaginary boyfriend.

RT @ladygaga: “I wear black on the outside, because black is how I feel on the inside”-morrissey. Thank god for my fans. I love you.