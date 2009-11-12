StyleCaster
Your Thursday Twitter Roundup

Elizabeth
Lesley Arfin unlocks the secret to Precious, Tremendous News echoes our Carrie Prejean thoughts, and Jane Aldridge is on a yummy diet. Harley Viera-Newton is sick, Jess Stam likes ninjas, and Taylor Swift makes us wonder what a cereal party is. Joel Madden had a nightmare, and Chris Carrabba talks nip-slips.

RT @STAGEMOMZ: Everytime I say the name of the movie Precious I immediately think of the dog from silence of the lambs.

RT @tremendousnews: Doesn’t every issue become way clearer when you know how Carrie Prejean feels about it?

RT @sea_of_shoes: blowing my nose on *clean* panties cause its just one of those kind of days…also sesame crackers & orange jelly dinners 4 a week straight!

RT @harleyvnewton: So sick. FML. Hope I feel better enough to go to Art Rocks tonight.

RT @Jess_Stam: Sleeping 5 hours before the airport is not really enough- but its worth it to stay up and watch Beverly Hills Ninja.

RT @taylorswift13: Just wrapped up a cereal party with my mom and dad at the kitchen table. What a night.

RT @JoelMadden: Just woke up from a nightmare not sure if i am awake right now or not. probably not a good time to tweet while i’m dreaming. great now im up.

RT @ChrisCarrabba: @johnlefler1 says they are going to have to pixelate out our nipples to get by standards.

