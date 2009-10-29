Your Thursday Twitter Roundup

Gary Busey tweets dead people, Tremendous News talks insurance, and Jonathan Ames shares some awesome Bored to Death drawings. Jon Alagem reminisces about acid, Fred Flare now sells cinnamon bun lip balm, and Adrianne Curry is the new Twitter Courtney Love. Shanna Moakler thinks you should be naked, and Doug Benson is on an awkward airplane.

RT @GaryJBusey: I didn’t get a live feed on facebook, I got a dead feed. All my updates are from Billy Mays and Michael Jackson.

RT @tremendousnews: Announcement! I now have an agent. I know. I know. His name’s Doug. He’s State Farm’s finest.

RT @JonathanAmes: check out dean haspiel’s drawings for #boredtodeath https://www.hbo.com/boredtod…

RT @JonAlagem: 40 yrs ago today, Leonard Kleinrock invented the internet. The same year, people were tripping at Woodstock. I wonder who succeeded more.

RT @fredflare: MMM cinnamon roll lip balm? YES PLEASE! https://bitly.com/3Vbwji

RT @adriannecurry: grandmas kick ass.mine lived w/me my whole life,shes like a2nd mom.i would literally die4that woman if I had 2.i luv her more than n e thing

RT @ShannaMoakler: sometime you have to trust in yourself, trust in the universe and just jump naked into the void.

RT @DougBenson: On the same flight w/Cee-Lo, Rivers Cuomo, Lisa Ling and Dennis Haysbert. Or people who look like them.