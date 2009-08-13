StyleCaster
Share

Your Thursday Twitter Round Up

What's hot
StyleCaster

Your Thursday Twitter Round Up

Elizabeth
by

Tweet your way to the top. Alexa Chung faces some of life’s most sincere dilemmas because most things look sucky on camera; Refinery29 refuses to believe Kanye won’t be interning at the Gap; Fashionista puts out an ad for SATC interns; Peaches Geldoff LOVES Fleetwood Mac; Samantha Ronson over tweets; capricecane tweets back and Britney Spears retweets Aunti Kimmie!!!! because Kourtney is preggers. What a day. Tweet us!

RT @alexa_chung: clothing dilemna..most things are made to look sucky on camera under bright lights. gone for french librarian look, authentic foot blisters.

RT @refinery29 Despite rumors, Kanye West is not interning at the Gap. We’re just going to ignore the facts on this one. The fiction is so much more fun.

RT @Fashionista_com Want to help dress the girls for the SATC sequel? Pat Field needs interns: http://bit.ly/FUYps

RT @samantharonson Because of my shit mood i am over tweeting. sorry- but this person’s page made me laugh and hate the world less. @capricecrane

RT @peaches_g Is it weird that I LOVE Fleetwood Mac? “The Chain” has the best bassline and echo-vocal ever! Plus stevie nicks resembles a crazy witch.

RT @capricecane @samantharonson Not gonna tell you how hot I think you are ’cause I don’t want Lindsay to be mad at me. I *will* say your tweet made my day.

RT @spears_britney_ RT @KimKardashian: CONGRATS to my sister Kourtney who is pregnant! I am going to be an auntie!!!! Aunti Kimmie!!!!

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share