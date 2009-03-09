Your Style Uniform and a Fantasy Fashion Mini-Series

Opening my closet in the morning and getting dressed for real life is difficult enough. Factor in meetings with bloggers, stylists, designers and socials and an evening schedule that can start off at Charles and end at Santos Play House and I’m left with no choice but to assume my uniform: Aggressive black pieces with soft white separates. There it is. You know everything about me. I am absolutely predictable and if I Twittered my daily outfits, I would hear a chorus of 86 yawns simultaneously. All I have to say is; I’m in good company.

Style.com reported on an intimate dinner on Sunday night for Alex Wang to celebrate his line debut at Colette and his collaboration with Australian Wool Innovation. Take a look at the stylish guest list, stand tall and proudly accept your uniforms.

If the stylish set were staring in a mini-series all about uniforms, it would go a little something like this:

Dree Hemingway in “The Art of Seduction: Leather skinnies, fitted blazer, sky-high stilettos and a head tilt pose that could kill.”

Dasha Zhukova in “The Young Professional: The It-Shoulder power blazer, black skinnies, peep-toe booties and a fancy new title.”

Julia Restoin-Roitfeld and Vanessa Traina in “Cool and Cooler: The perfect party dress with an updated suit and a non-chalant tee combo and privileged smile – for good measure.”

Milla Jovovich in “A Cold Shoulder To Cry On: The LBD on a whole new level and the face of a sneaky toddler searching for a hiding place.”

Natsha Poly and Raquel Zimmermann in “The View From Above i.e. Sucks If You’re Short: The tuxedo version of the LBD with rhinestone heel booties and fancy baby bells with a feminine top.”

Lauren Santo Domingo in “If Looks Could Kill: Teeny-tiny black dress and thigh-high leather boots.”

Maybe when StyleCaster launches to the public this Spring, I will be more inspired to spend time innovating my wardrobe and upgrading my personal style. Until then, I will use that creative brain space to come up with fresh ways for you to view fashion and the web. Lucky you.