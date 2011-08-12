Your New Fall Bag? Check Out the Selection at Anthropologie

Last week, Anthropologie hosted a lovely blogger event where we had the chance to play dress-up with the best of their fall offerings and learn more about the design development process for their original prints. We tried on adorable wool skirts, colored skinny jeans and velvet kitten heels while checking out the inspirations behind the latest collection, which is scheduled to hit stores in the coming weeks.

We loved the cake pops and fabulous clothes on display as much as the next gal, but what really caught our eye were all the amazing bags that Anthropologie will be carrying this Fall! In materials such as hand-pleated leather and Italian raffia, the styles are designed by under-the-radar, insider brands such as Holding Horses and Rada in user-friendly sizes and materials. Reasonably priced considering the original designs and top-notch materials, these bags are sure to fly off the shelves this season.

Click through to see some of my favorite Fall handbags! What do you think?