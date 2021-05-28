Your June 2021 Horoscope Is All About Life During Mercury Retrograde

Scroll To See More Images

Brace yourselves, because your June 2021 horoscope is here and SO much is happening. After all, it’s Gemini season and Mercury—Gemini’s ruling planet—will also be retrograde, sending confusion throughout the cosmos. You may start the month craving something cozy and familiar when Venus will enter compassionate homebody Cancer on June 2, encouraging you to focus on the comfort your heart craves. Spruce up your home environment, opt to Netflix & Chill over a night out on the town and don’t forget to relax!

However, trust that things will get really intense, real fast. On June 5, Mars will oppose Pluto, helping you tap into your deepest power and motivation while increasing the level of volatility in your relationships. Remember: Winning the argument isn’t always worth it! On June 10, a solar eclipse in Gemini will rush through the cosmos, setting the stage for the next chapter of your life. Expect abrupt and sudden changes to throw your universe into a tailspin, but have faith in what comes next. The universe always has a plan!

A major transition will take place when Mars enters creative and flashy Leo on June 11, encouraging you to embrace your inner artist and allow yourself to be seen on the world stage. Now’s the time to channel your inner diva, because you know you have one! However, on June 14, Saturn will square off with Uranus, causing hidden tensions to become all the more apparent. You may feel somewhat stuck or stagnant, prompting you to do something drastic to speed things up. Remember to think critically before taking action, babe.

Cancer season begins on June 20, causing emotions to soar and intensifying your desire for authentic and deep connections with your loved ones. Let your heart lead the way! And on June 21, you’ll feel even more in touch with your spirituality as Venus forms a trine with Neptune, causing your empathy levels to rise, as well as your desires for romance. Oh, and mark June 22 on your calendar, because that’s when Mercury retrograde will come to an end, making it easier to think clearly and accomplish your tasks more effectively.

By June 23, you may be struggling against some of the negative patterns in your relationships as Venus opposes Pluto. This may cause repressed resentments to make themselves known, prompting power struggles. Remember to maintain your self-respect! On June 24, the full moon in Capricorn will ignite the sky, helping you identify the goals you’re most passionate about. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps and acknowledge that you can accomplish anything in the world, so long as you’re willing to work hard for it!

Read on to find out more and follow the link to your full monthly horoscope.

Aries

If you’re feeling disorganized this month, you can blame it on the stars. The month begins with Mercury retrograding through your third house of communication, making it hard to keep up with emails and even harder to have a normal conversation. Read your full Aries horoscope here.

Taurus

It may be wise to set a strict budget for yourself this month, because June starts with Mercury retrograding through your second house of finances. If you’re tempted to make a spur-of-the-moment purchase, think twice, because you might find yourself with buyer’s remorse later on. Read your full Taurus horoscope here.

Gemini

It’s Gemini season and it’s time to party! However, with Mercury—your ruling planet—in the midst of a retrograde, your month may feel like a bit of a rollercoaster ride. Just remember that you’re not in control of this journey, so you might as well enjoy all the places that it takes you. Read your full Gemini horoscope here.

Cancer

You may start off the month feeling more quiet and contemplative, because June begins with Mercury retrograding through your introspective 12th house. This could bring up some uncomfortable emotions, but it will also be an incredibly opportunity to look inward and embrace healing. Read your full Cancer horoscope here.

Leo

You may be rethinking how you participate in various social scenarios as the month begins. After all, Mercury will still be retrograding through your 11th house of community, encouraging you to reconnect with old friends and consider the impact your interpersonal alliances have on your overall growth and self-betterment. Read your full Leo horoscope here.

Virgo

You may be doing some serious thinking about where your career is headed as the month begins. With Mercury retrograding through your ambitious 10th house, you’ll be faced with obstacles in your career that force you to reconsider the path you’re taking. Read your full Virgo horoscope here.

Libra

If you’ve got a summer vacation scheduled this month, there’s a chance it may not go according to plan. Your month begins with Mercury retrograding through your ninth house of expansion and adventure. Let Mercury take the wheel and show you something different! Read your full Libra horoscope here.

Scorpio

Not gonna lie, Scorpio—you may feel somewhat emotionally overwhelmed as June begins. With Mercury retrograding through your eighth house of merged resources, you’re becoming more aware of the way some of your energetic attachments may be weighing you down instead of uplifting you. Read your full Scorpio horoscope here.

Sagittarius

If it seems like maintaining your relationships feels a lot harder than it should be, it’s no wonder. After all, June begins with Mercury retrograding through your seventh house of partnerships, which may reveal the true dynamics of the relationships you’ve constructed. Read your full Sagittarius horoscope here.

Capricorn

If you’re struggling to keep up with your work and daily responsibilities, cut yourself some slack. June begins with Mercury retrograding through your sixth house of work and health, which could leave you feeling totally drained. Let this transit show you what to focus on at this time instead of forcing your attention elsewhere. Read your full Capricorn horoscope here.

Aquarius

You may be experiencing some confusion in your love life as your month begins. After all, Mercury will be retrograding through your fifth house of passion and flirtations, which could make you feel as though the “spark” is gone. However, this could also reconnect you with old flames, reigniting old feelings. Read your full Aquarius horoscope here.

Pisces

You may spend this month working though issues at home and in your private life. As June begins with Mercury retrograding through your soulful fourth house, the cosmos are encouraging you to explore your heart and discover what makes it feel seen and understood. Read your full Pisces horoscope here.