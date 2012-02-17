Your Favorite Hotel Is A Total Label Whore

Playing host to some of the best parties in New York City and across the globe, hotels offer some of the coolest spots to hang out in. From sophisticated lobbies to amazing nightclub atmospheres, you can certainly find a locale no matter what your mood.

Recently, we mistakenly took one of the staff at our favorite downtown hotel bar for another patron. Giggling off our misunderstanding, we just had to know where she got her dress. Were they allowed to wear their own clothes? No! This stupidly cute LBD was atually her uniform.

Which got us wondering, what other hotels offer some seriously sick fashion? Turns out, a lot of these trendy home-away-from-homes are teaming up with some of the latest designers (I mean, Soho Grand Hotel is joining forces with fashion darling Mandy Coon after all!).

Click through the slideshow to see six hotel uniforms we’re seriously coveting and just might need to buy for ourselves.

Photos via Hotel Chatter