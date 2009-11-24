“For Your Entertainment,” Adam Lambert’s AMA Performance Offends 1,500 People

After Adam Lambert‘s performance at the American Music Awards this past weekend where Lambert gyrated his crotch into the face of a back up dancer then aggressively kissed his male keyboard player, Lambert is getting a little bit of a backlash. And by that I mean 1,500 people (of the estimated 14.2 million who watched the AMAs) called ABC to notify the network that this performance offended them.

ABC apologized to the callers saying, “We did not expect the impromptu moments.” Isn’t that the exact definition of impromptu? Regardless, in his defense, Lambert said his goal, “was not to piss people off [ed. It offends me that he says “piss.” That’s potty language and I don’t stand for it in this household. Get out.], it was to promote freedom of expression and artistic freedom.”

Perhaps Lambert is quietly overcompensating for some bad press he received after Lambert’s publicist asked Out magazine to not make Lambert’s cover “too gay”…? Whatever, I’m less than impressed and not even remotely offended. Lambert, try as hard as you might, no one beats the 2004 Super Bowl half time show and Janet Jackson’s boob.