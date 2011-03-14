Your Complete Guide to All Things SXSW

What is SXSW?

SXSW (read as South by Southwest) is an annual 10-day long event held in downtown Austin, TX that showcases emerging talents in independent music, film and interactive media from all over the world.

The event brings together some of the biggest influencers and noisemakers in music and media, making the event a great networking opportunity to build connections and potential partnerships.

For many independent music artists, having the chance to perform during SXSW is a great way to get their music and their name known to members of the press and to record companies.

SXSW Dates

SXSW Week 2011: March 11-20, 2011

Interactive: March 11-15

Film: March 11-19

Music: March 15-20

SXSW Access

For stress-free access to all of the conferences, performances, and trade show events, we recommend that you register for a SXSW badge. Though a badge is not absolutely necessary to enjoy the many events going on during SXSW, there will be plenty of concerts and parties that are going to be free and open to the public, or on a strict guest list-only policy.

Traveling to SXSW

Airport in Austin:Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS)



Most flights to and from Austin from major cities like LA and NYC are usually sold out during the SXSW dates. Prices of these flights to Austin are also jacked up due to the high demand of tickets for this time of year.

If you have the time and you are up for the adventure, then a car trip to Texas might be your next best option.

Packing for SXSW

The weather in Austin can vary from 50 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit in the month of March so be sure to pack an array of clothes for whatever the forecast may be.

You may also want to leave behind some of your more fancy dress at home, as Austin is for the most part a casual city. Be sure to also pack a few comfortable shoes to walk around in, as most events will be very close to one another.

Austin Neighbhorhoods You Need to Know

Downtown Austin: This is where mostly all of the official SXSW events will be happening. Get familiar with Sixth Street as this is the main drag of Austin and SXSW.

East Austin: Austins grungy neighborhood that will also be home to a few parties and events. There are also a handful of bars located around here that will be worth a visit like Cheer Up Charlies and TCs Lounge.

South Congress: Austins trendy neighborhood where people tend to hang when theyre not at SXSW events. Also known as SoCo, be sure to make some time to visit all the great shops this area has to offer.

Getting Around Austin

In Downtown Austin you can walk to everywhere you need to go. There are cabs in the city if you do end up needing to take one, like if youve decided to rage your face off the whole night. Bars close at 2AM in Austin so expect to wait a while to find a free cab when trying to get back to your hotel or when moving on to the after-party. Pedicabs are also available in the city but be sure to tip your driver (if thats even the correct term) generously especially if youre going for a lengthy ride.

Hotels To Stay At

The team behind SXSW partners with various hotels in Austin each year to reserve accommodations for event participants. We advise you to book your hotel rooms as early as possible before everything is sold out because that will happen. Otherwise, you may have to revert to finding places to crash at via Craigslist.org, CouchSurfing.com or the AirBnB mobile phone application.

Travaasa Austin 13500 Farm to Market Road 2769, Austin, TX 78726This brand new resort just outside of Downtown Austin is teaming up with StyleCaster to offer our friends (that means you!) and family the ultimate SXSW lodging experience. There will also be transportation provided to and from Downtown Austin so you can party hard every night Andrew W.K. style.

The Driskill Hotel 604 Brazos St, Austin, TX 78701If you want to enjoy a grand, Texan style stay during SXSW, then look no further than The Driskill. The hotels Downtown location also makes it a stellar choice for your nightly drunk stumbles out of all the SXSW events happening near by.

Omni Austin Hotel Downtown 4140 Governors Row, Austin, TX 78744Another hotel right in the heart of Downtown Austin, the Omni Austin is known to be one of the best places to stay in the city. There is also an amazing rooftop pool that will hopefully be easy to break into after hours for some late night mischief.

Kimber Modern Hotel 110 The Circle, Austin, TX 78704This amazing boutique hotel in South Austin boasts a tres chic minimalist decor which makes you almost feel like you are staying somewhere in Scandinavia instead of south of the Mason-Dixon line. It will literally be the closet chance you have to living in an IKEA furniture store.

Hotel San Jos 1316 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704The San Jos is a known as a hotel with soul. Maybe because staying here feels less like staying at a hotel, and more like staying over a really cool friends place who has extra rooms to spare? Be sure to also hit up the music and video library, and take advantage of their typewriters, Polaroid cameras, and bikes that are all available to rent.

Austin Motel 1220 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704For those who want to stay at something a bit more low-key, then the Austin Motel is the perfect choice for your SXSW trip. Not to mention, the hotel is located right on South Congress Avenue where many trendy shops, restaurants, and bars call home.

Hotel St. Cecilia 112 Academy Dr, Austin, TX 78704The patron saint of music and poetry that the hotel is named after is very reminiscent throughout each of the studios and bungalows this South Austin boutique hotel has to offer. Not only is this just a place to rest your partied-out body, but a haven for your mind and soul with the help of the hotels music and art inspired dcor.

W Austin 200 Lavaca Street, Austin, TX 78701Injecting a whiff of the international, jet-setter lifestyle into honky-tonk Austin, the W Austin Hotel brings a modern, world-class sophistication to the Downtown area.

SXSW on the Web

The Official SXSW Website:

This of course is one of the websites you need to have bookmarked on the laptop. Provides schedules, tips, and great background info on every official event happening at Austin this week.

death + taxes:

To get the insider scoop and access to some of the best acts of SXSW this year, be sure to visit death + taxes for all of their intimate coverage.

HARVEST Presents Sched The Unofficial 2011 SXSW Schedule:

This is a great interactive, unofficial guide of events that are happening this week in Austin. Events are organized through a color system, with each color donating that the event is a music, film, interactive, official or unofficial SXSW happening. If you register an account on HARVEST, you can create your own custom interactive SXSW schedule of the events you actually want to see.

Nicky Digital New York-based party photographer:

Nicky Digital will once again be making his annual trip down to SXSW to cover all the hottest shows and parties in Austin this year. Warning: subjecting yourself to view his photos may lead to sadness or jealousy if not attending SXSW this week.

SXSW on Twitter

Rebecca Fefernan (@RebFef) SXSW’s press representative gives followers a glimpse in whats going on during the conference from an insiders perspective

AV Club Austin (@AVClubAustin) Satirical newspaper The Onion’s arts and entertainment section providing tailored content (and tweets!) for the city of Austin

Death + Taxes (@Deathandtaxes) Follow the boys behind the blog as theyll be reporting on all the Texan shenanigans

SXSW (@SXSW) The official twitter of SXSW. Follow to get daily updates on their latest site postings and important official conference announcements

Spin Magazine (@SPINsxsw) SPIN Magazines twitter account for SXSW. Stay up-to-date on music news, reviews, and links to free downloads.

Badass Digest (@badassdigest), an Austin-based arts and entertainment website for the pop culture geek thats hidden inside each one of us.

CNN (@CNNSXSW) CNN will be providing hand-selected coverage on panels and events through the entire SXSW conference.

Nicky Digital (@NickyDigital) Go SXSW party-hopping from the comfort of your own home! How? Follow the party photographer on Twitter to see him tweet from one party to the next.

Andrew W.K. (@AndrewWK) The self-proclaimed King of Partying is heading back to Austin this year. Be sure to follow him for his amazing party tips SXSW style.

Other Things to do in Austin

If you find yourself needing to take a break from the SXSW mayhem, or just looking to get more familiar with the city of Austin, be sure you have a chance to take in some Texas BBQ, go vintage shopping in SoCo or even go for a swim at Barton Springs located in Ziker Park.

Restaurants

Bars

Shops