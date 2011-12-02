Your Cheat Sheet To Lady Gaga’s ‘Marry The Night’ Video

Lady Gaga‘s epic “Marry the Night” video debuted last night, and I’m pretty sure it’s her best yet. While some of her others have certainly been more high-tech and high-concept, part of what makes “Marry the Night” so wild is its utter simplicity.

Well, okay. It’s not exactly simple perse, but it showcases numerous fragments of Gaga’s psyche, and as you can imagine, it’s quite a ride. In any case, I offer you my favorite moments from the video, which you should make sure to watch below. It’s worth the 14 minutes. Trust me, I’m not even goo-goo for Gaga, so you know I mean business.

Gaga’s chic hospital look is unreal. As a few nurses roll her into a clinic, she exclaims, “Those nurses are wearing next season’s Calvin Klein . And so am I. And the shoes? Custom Giuseppe Zanotti .”

. And so am I. And the shoes? Custom .” This isn’t the only killer look Gaga works in the video. In one sequence, she hangs out of a car that’s about to go up in flames, with only a pair of spiked Louboutins visible. And later, we see her in a Fame style 1980s ensemble with another ridiculous pair of Loubs (that I can only assume are custom because I haven’t seen them anywhere and I live and breathe Louboutins, so yeah).

Dying her hair blue in a seedy bathtub? Ugh, reminds me of my days at NYU.

Basically, the entire thing is an homage to New York. Sure, her “I’M A BRASH NEW YORKER!!!” ‘tude gets a little old, but this does my city proud.

“You may say I lost everything, but I still had my bedazzler.” I mean, this quote basically describes my entire life AND Rosie O’Donnell’s in one fell swoop.



Watch immediately if you haven’t yet seen this work of genius.