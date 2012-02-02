Your Cheat Sheet To The Brant Brothers

You’re probably not going to believe what we’re about to tell you but a group of fashionable ladies and gentleman with great jobs, known as theStyleCaster team, are jealous of teenagers. That’s right. We, as a collective whole, wish we were under the legal drinking age. Who’s making us feel this way? We’re talking about the fabulously posh duo the Brant brothers.

So just to catch you all up here’s everything you need to know about these two:

Harry, the younger of the two, and Peter are their names, and you’re probably going to wear them out.

They’re the children of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and mogul Peter Brant .

and mogul . Harry got to hang out backstage at Versace couture and meet Donatella .

. Harry is really good at falsifying stories.

Harry also hangs out at the Azzedine Alaa atelier.

atelier. They have a joint Twitter account andyou should follow them.

They’re best friends with Derek Blasberg.

These rambunctious, witty and chic brothers are probably our biggest heroes and we’re their biggest fans. Everyone needs to hop on the Brant bandwagon and just enjoy and bask in the hilarity of these two. We highly recommend you check out Harry’s hysterical post on Fashionista.

Photo Credit: BFA/SIPA