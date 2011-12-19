Your Boyfriend’s Blackout Could Be Contagious

As if relationships weren’t hard enough already, let’s throw poor drinking habits into the mix. That’s right folks, if your boyfriend is a binge drinker, you could be at danger as well. According to a study conducted by Dalhousie University in Canada, alcohol abuse is contagious. The research, however, only looked at unmarried, heterosexual couples in their twenties, so the findings clearly don’t apply to a large portion of the population (just those of us who still find late night drunken texts charming).

While it’s comforting to know that we can blame an occasional night of excess on someone else, it’s up in the air whether we truly believe that someone else’s drinking habits can have that big of an influence on an adult who has already formed their own moral and behavioral platforms.

What do you think of the findings? Do you believe that someone’s binge drinking can cause you to develop an alcohol problem? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!