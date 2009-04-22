Your Bid is Confirmed

Ebay announced today that they will be amping up the eBay police in response to Congress’ goals to crack down on “organized retail crime” and online auction sites. Auction sites have always felt like they exist in a sort of grey zone concerning retail laws, especially considering the proliferation of stolen or counterfeit merchandise.

Edward Torpoco, senior regulatory counsel for eBay, said the company assisted in the arrest of 237 people for selling stolen merchandise in 2008 and assisted law enforcement in some 7,400 stolen property investigations. Torpoco said 47 major retailers in the country have signed on to take part in PROACT and pledged to work with eBay in cracking down on the sale of stolen merchandise.

These new programs will be a reassurance to the consumer that you won’t have to worry about buying illegitimate goods online, but they also sort of remind me of a friend who’s job it was to watch all of the YouTube videos flagged for inappropriate content. It’s not fun, but someone’s got to do it and in the end, we don’t have to worry about accidentally running across someone’s amateur home video, or getting out bid on that amazing Louis Vuitton bag that will turn out to be a fake anyway.