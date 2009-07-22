The Youngest Jagger’s Jeans

Nothing goes together quite like rock ‘n roll and denim and add rock star spawn into that mix and you have the perfect equation. Hudson Jeans understands this foolproof combination and have named Georgia May Jagger as the latest face of the brand.

Hudson Jeans recently received a $30 million investment from Fireman Capital Partners and Webster Capital and are looking to expand the business. Advertising Executive and Hudson Investor David Lipman was involved in 17-year-old Jagger for the campaign, shot by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Camilla Nickerson. Jagger is signed on for a three-year contract with the brand.

Jagger is the youngest daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall and as she told WWD, “I’m always inspired by my family — they’re very creative people. But I have my own take on stuff. I think I’ll go down my own road.”

We will be waiting to see just what that might be, but we’ll probably have to hold off until she finishes high school.

