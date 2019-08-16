The AE x Young Money Collab Is Both the Weirdest *and* Best Thing I’ve Ever Seen

Scroll To See More Images

I can still remember sitting in English class in eighth grade (so, 2008) complaining about how my parents wouldn’t let me, a literal 14-year-old child, attend a Lil Wayne concert. It was understandable, as I wasn’t even in high school yet; but now, as someone well into their twenties, I can do whatever the hell I want. And not only do I still wish to one day attend a Lil Wayne concert, but I also want to shop the rapper’s new AE x Young Money collection. Yes, you read that correctly. Lil Wayne and American Eagle have teamed up to create a limited edition clothing line inspired by the rapper’s style. Eighth grade me is honestly screaming about it.

The unexpectedly cool collection is comprised of tees, hoodies, jeans and accessories I would actually wear on the daily. “I define my own style, on my own terms, and created a collection with American Eagle that is unapologetically me,” says Lil Wayne. “The AE x Young Money collection brings together music and fashion, two of the most powerful forms of self-expression that have allowed me to always live my truth.” This “truth” comes in the form of aesthetically pleasing “Young Money” logos and tie-dyed clothing, so I’m really not mad about it.

AE x Young Money is available to shop now on the American Eagle site and in stores, so you can start living your Lil Wayne-approved life ASAP. Plus, all the pieces in the collection come in sizes XS-XXXL in tops and 26-48 in denim. I don’t know about you, but this weekend is going to consist of me listening to Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop” on repeat and shopping this collection. I included some of my favorite pieces below, too, so you can get a jumpstart on perusing the Young x AE collab. I think you’ll be delightfully surprised with how cool this collection actually is.

