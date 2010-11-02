Young Lions New York Public Library Event: The Fabulous Bookworms

New York may be an island, but it is one multi-faceted island. Last night I found myself in the realm of the intellectuals, socials and a smattering of celebrities in Midtown, but at a decidedly Uptown party hosted by The Young Lions. Think couture gowns, black tie, Sauvignon Blanc and cocktails followed by dinner followed by dancing.

The New York Public Library is the kind of heritage imbued vast marble space that calls to mind old Manhattan like the right Edith Wharton novel and talk of the night was, of course, books. Literati Malcolm Gladwell and Zadie Smith were the honorees of the evening alongside novelists/actors Steve Martin and Ethan Hawke and New York Public Library President Paul LeClerc each chosen for their contributions to the world of ideas.

Ethan Hawke was pragmatic on his success and reasons for initiating the Young Lions Fiction Award ten years ago. “Starting an award for young people is something I wanted to do because I think I harbored that being published was so much easier for me I was already a known actor and I realized how difficult it was for fine writers to find an audience and encouragement.”



Tory Burch, Martha Stewart, Ivanka Trump, Matt Lauer and Christina Ricci (in stunning Marchesa) along with over 600 of their closest friends came out to pay respect to the honorees, the institution that houses their hard work, and to get in on the tuna tartar.

Christina Ricci explained her role in the night, saying “I grew up in New York, so this kind of institution [the New York Public Library], is something I hold in really high esteem. I think we should always have this experience, of literature open to people, it’s important.”

And proving she truly is of the people, the latter day Wednesday Addams has an achievable winter fashion staple in mind, “I’m looking forward to wearing this camel hair coat from J.Crew that I’m really excited about.”

Maybe everyone is being a bit more frugal these days $3 million was raised for the library last night. Check out the fabulous pics in the slide show above.