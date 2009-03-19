I’ve always been somewhat of a book nerd. Having read through the entire Young Adult section of Waldenbooks (yeah, I’m a total 80s baby) by the time I was an impressionable 9 years old, novels had an substantial effect on my mindset (er, too bad Baby-Sitters Club and Sweet Valley High were among my obsessions). So it goes without saying that I enjoy literary events immensely. And so it goes that the annual Young Lions Fiction Awards has become one of my most anticipated events of the year.

Well, my fellow book worms, this year’s awards ceremony certainly did not disappoint. As per usual, Ethan Hawke played host on Monday night in the beautiful Celeste Bartos Forum of the New York Public Library, and introduced Billy Crudup and Zoe Kasan as his fellow readers. The threesome took turns reading passages out of each nominated novel, and held my rapt attention for the entire duration–the works were fascinating.

In the end, a talented young man by the name of Salvatore Scibona won the sought-after Young Lions Fiction Award for his debut novel The End, receiving $10,000 along with the lofty honor. Among the distinguished finalists were Jon Fasman for The Unpossessed City (Penguin, 2008), Rivka Galchen for Atmospheric Disturbances (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2008), Sana Krasikov for One More Year (Spiegel & Grau, 2008), and Zachary Mason for The Lost Books of the Odyssey (Starcherone, 2008).

And for all you would-be novelists out there, Scibona offers the following wise words of advice: In the July/August 2008 issue of Poets & Writers Magazine, he says: “Read. Write at the same time in the same place at least five days a week. Socialize. Don’t give in to what Chekhov called ‘the egoism of the unhappy.’ Resist the blues—especially when they look infinite—by pointing your mind outward and doing something for another person. But—important!—sometimes just let them be the blues. Also, school the internal critic in all the dark arts of editorial sadism, but ignore it when it attacks you personally. It likes to pretend that it’s the coolest, most professionaly guy in the room. In fact, it is a cynic and a savage.”