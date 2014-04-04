Jon Hamm Appeared on a Dating Game Show in the ’90s! See the Awkward Video

It’s confirmed: Jon Hamm certainly wasn’t born with the innate smooth-as-silk nature as Don Draper, his career-defining character on “Mad Men.”

While digging around the web today, we discovered this gem of a YouTube video that features a young Hamm on a hokey love-connection game show in 1996 called “The Big Date” in which three men vie for the affections of one woman.

In the clip, Hamm—who’s 25 years old and is sporting a ’90s haircut to end all ’90s haircuts—has to give a short pitch on what he’d do on a first date to win over the lady, and his response is, well, less than suave.

“Well, we’d start off with some fabulous food, some fabulous conversation, and [after the host says ‘what else fabulous, Jon?’] a fabulous foot massage for an evening of total fabulosity.”

Uh, fabulosity? Who is he, Kimora Lee Simmons? The clip ends before we find out who the girl chooses, but no matter: Seeing Hamm shyly smile for the camera and act, well, sort of odd and awkward is good enough for us.

Watch the clip below!